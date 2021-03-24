The Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman reported that the department’s medical waste treatment plant handled more than 737.06 tons of contaminated medical waste during the past year, explaining that these wastes resulted from examinations and treatment interventions related to the “Covid-19” virus in clinics, hospitals, and centers. Health care, laboratories, and laboratories, whether belonging to the government or private sector, as well as other medical wastes.

The Director General of the Municipality Department, Abdul Rahman Muhammad Al Nuaimi, confirmed that the department is keen to promote sound practices in order to achieve environmental and community safety, and to properly manage harmful and hazardous waste.

He added that the department worked during the Corona pandemic to provide many vehicles designated for the collection of hazardous medical waste, pointing out that special protective clothing and tools were provided with the aim of protecting workers during the collection and treatment of hazardous waste, and the number of working staff and working hours of the station had also been increased. .

He stressed that the department places the health and safety of the citizen and resident in the first place, and is committed to the principles of social responsibility in preserving public health and the environment.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

