The Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman has set the dates for booking paid parking in the emirate, explaining that the days of paid parking start from Saturday to Thursday.

The morning period to reserve parking starts from 8 am to 1 pm, while the evening period is from 5 pm to 10 pm.

The parking is reserved by SMS for short periods only, by SMS to 5155, and receiving an SMS confirming the booking.

The department also made it possible to reserve a parking lot for long and short periods by logging into the MPDA application, choosing the parking service, specifying the type of parking, adding vehicle plate information, choosing the period between half an hour to 1 year, and selecting the payment method either by adding an amount in the electronic wallet or paying through Credit card.