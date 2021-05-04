The Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman reported that the department issued 131 violations against companies, individuals and vehicles, during the first quarter of this year, that violated the requirements of public hygiene and the environment.

She said that the violations varied between 84 violations against a company that violated the requirements of public hygiene and the environment, 34 violations of vehicles, and violations of 13 individuals who did not adhere to the stipulated procedures.

She indicated that the department’s food laboratory examined 6956 samples, including 2848 chemical samples, 1949 physical samples, and 2159 samples to ensure their validity.

She pointed out that the percentage of the increase in the green buildings index, which was licensed in the emirate during the first quarter, compared to the same period in 2020, amounted to 14%, indicating that the department seeks to improve the general appearance of the city by developing and raising the level of waste management, as its tasks vary To include many specialties, as it aims to achieve high indicators of general cleanliness and maintain the aesthetic appearance.





