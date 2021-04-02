The Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman stated that it provides customers with several channels for certifying lease contracts of all kinds in the municipality’s various service centers and through the website, noting that it approved 80,182 contracts in Ajman, Masfoot and Manama last year.

She emphasized that it provided the auditors and customers with the necessary facilities to certify lease contracts in Ajman, Masfout and Manama, according to the latest methods and methods that rely on digital transformation in line with the municipality’s strategy in this field, and based on its keenness to apply the highest quality standards in performance, and to provide its services at the highest level of Professional and professional. She explained that it provided the means that save time and effort for dealers to authenticate lease contracts, as they can ratify the contract remotely through the Ajman authentication system, which aims to simplify the rental procedures provided to customers, and provide smart, easy, flexible and secure services to certify contracts in line with their aspirations and needs, and at the time. Itself reduces time and effort. She added that the provision of this system came as an endeavor by the Ajman municipality to complete its policy that aims to make Ajman a smart emirate with all international specifications and standards in various fields, and to work to harness all the capabilities available in the department to serve customers in an innovative and distinctive way to raise their satisfaction rate and enhance the process of institutional excellence. She explained that the documents required to provide this service, a certification form, a clearance certificate from the sanitation in Ajman, and a no-objection certificate from the cleaning company, after which the tenant can easily ratify his contract.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

