The Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman launched the “Turn off the engine” initiative, to motivate drivers of all types of vehicles to stop their vehicle engines when stopping at traffic lights, which operate on a timer system, at the stage when the signal changes from red to green, giving drivers sufficient time to restart their vehicles. And starting again, to enhance comprehensive sustainability and its application in various aspects of life.

For his part, the Executive Director of the Department’s Infrastructure Development Sector, Dr. Engineer Mohammed Ahmed bin Omair Al Muhairi, explained that the Department adopts all qualitative ideas and initiatives aimed at advancing sustainable development, and is consistent with the state’s vision and directions to ensure sustainability, especially in light of the continuation of its journey for the current year 2024, indicating that Every individual in society plays an important role in achieving the desired goals.

Bin Omair stressed that the initiative gives car drivers the opportunity to participate in supporting sustainability, indicating that the department decided to implement the non-mandatory initiative in moderate climates to motivate society to implement it, indicating that modern and environmentally friendly cars enable their users to have the feature of stopping the engine with absolute ease and restarting the vehicle within a few seconds. This makes it very easy to implement and achieves the best results.

Bin Omair stated that the “turn off the engine” initiative will achieve many positive effects, including preserving the cleanliness of the environment by contributing to reducing exhaust gas emissions, in addition to reducing noise pollution resulting from the idling process if the engine is stopped, in addition to reducing the engine’s fuel consumption..

The department called on the emirate’s residents and visitors to interact positively with the initiative, stressing the importance of everyone’s cooperation and environmental responsibility to ensure sustainability..