The Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman launched the “Turn off the Engine” initiative, to motivate drivers of all types of vehicles to stop their vehicle engines when stopping at traffic lights, which operate on a timer system, at the stage when the signal changes from red to green, which gives drivers sufficient time to restart their vehicles. And starting again, to enhance comprehensive sustainability and its application in various aspects of life.

For his part, the Executive Director of the Department’s Infrastructure Development Sector, Dr. Engineer Mohammed Ahmed bin Omair Al Muhairi, explained that “the Department adopts all qualitative ideas and initiatives aimed at advancing sustainable development, and is consistent with the state’s vision and directions to ensure sustainability.”

He added, “The initiative gives car drivers the opportunity to participate in supporting sustainability,” noting that “the department decided to implement the non-mandatory initiative in moderate climates to motivate society to implement it, and that modern, environmentally friendly cars enable their users to have the feature of stopping the engine with absolute ease, and restarting the vehicle within seconds.” It takes a few minutes, which makes it very easy to implement and achieves the best results.”

He pointed out that the “Turn off the engine” initiative will achieve many positive effects, including preserving the cleanliness of the environment, as it contributes to reducing exhaust gas emissions, in addition to reducing noise pollution resulting from the idling process when the engine is stopped, in addition to reducing the engine’s fuel consumption.

The department called on the emirate's residents and visitors to interact positively with the initiative.

. The Municipality called on the emirate’s residents and visitors to interact positively with the initiative.