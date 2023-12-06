Today, the Department of Municipality and Planning in Ajman launched the Ajman Path to Carbon Neutrality during its participation in the Conference of the Parties (COP28), based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to designate the year 2023 as the year of sustainability in the country, and in line with hosting… The country is hosting the largest conference of its kind in the world on climate issues.

The Director General of the Department, Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, confirmed that the path aims to lead the emirate in reducing emissions and achieving carbon neutrality, pointing out that the project is the first in the region due to its distinguished ideas.

Al Nuaimi said that, by adopting the initiative in the first phase for industrial facilities, the department seeks to work on short-term and long-term plans to reduce carbon emissions resulting from the various activities of the facilities, in addition to contributing to achieving the sustainable development goals, explaining that the initiative will include in the second phase , commercial and governmental institutions to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, as the initiative adopts several green practices that will be applied to ensure the achievement of the goals, by promoting the use of clean energy to generate electricity, in addition to sorting, recycling and sorting waste from the source, in addition to working to use friendly means of transportation. environment, change in the production system and reliance on waste recycling processes.

For his part, the Executive Director of the Department’s Public Health and Environment Sector, Engineer Khaled Moeen Al Hosani, said that the environmental mark that belongs to and distinguishes the initiative will contribute to granting industrial institutions commercial and environmental privileges, in addition to enhancing and increasing the volume of trade exchange and promoting the principle of the green economy, explaining that the project includes several Stages that begin with an evaluation of the industrial facility through inventorying and calculating the carbon footprint of the industrial facility and then starting to define the procedures that must be followed in order to reduce the facility’s carbon footprint as an initial step.

He explained that work on the initiative will begin early next year within a clear plan through which work will be done to introduce the initiative, its implementation mechanisms, and the steps and evidence for obtaining the mark.