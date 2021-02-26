The Director of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, Abdul Rahman Al-Nuaimi, confirmed that the department is studying the implementation of an electronic system for the health and safety of buildings in the emirate, and linking standards and programs for public health and safety for residential and commercial buildings with a smart platform for remote monitoring and control, self-analyzing risks and taking the necessary preventive measures to ensure public health and safety. With the best practices applied locally and internationally.

He pointed out that the department monitors and approves water sources and water transport vehicles to ensure their safety, stressing that the department applies public health and safety standards in residential and commercial buildings and complexes to maintain the health and safety of society, and organizes periodic inspection and monitoring campaigns to ensure the commitment of property owners and officials to apply the approved health and safety standards. He explained that the Health Department carried out 234 inspection visits last year on residential and commercial buildings to inspect water tanks, and dealt with 46 complaints of their own.

Al-Nuaimi added that the Health Department periodically withdraws samples from the water tanks in the buildings to ensure the health and safety of the water, the validity of the ground and upper tanks and the extent of their cleanliness, and the effectiveness of the cleaning and disinfection program with the approved companies in cleaning and sterilizing the tanks, indicating that circulars and awareness leaflets are periodically published, and follow-up. Complaints, investigate them, visit the site, ensure the correctness and safety of the water used, take samples necessary for laboratory analysis and take all required measures to remedy the causes of the complaint.

He said that the department seeks to provide the best means of livelihood, safety and public health for the population through the application of approved health and environmental measures and measures and a joint community partnership with owners and officials of buildings and community members, and the department welcomes all inquiries and observations through the unified government contact center 80070 around the clock.

Public safety certificate

The Director of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, Abdul-Rahman Al-Nuaimi, stated that the department periodically issues a general safety certificate for commercial and residential buildings in the emirate, which requires the availability of public health and safety standards, including the provision of a usable water source, the safety of water distribution networks, the provision of periodic maintenance, and the provision of tanks Certified to store drinking water, and to provide a periodic cleaning and disinfection program for it by contracting with certified companies.

He added that the administration is undertaking periodic sampling according to the distribution of areas and buildings, pointing out that 301 samples were withdrawn from tanks during the year 2020.

