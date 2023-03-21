The Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman has completed all its preparations for the holy month of Ramadan, as the department continues to provide its services at the announced times, stressing that it will intensify inspection campaigns on food establishments in the emirate and all sales outlets, shopping centers, restaurants, popular kitchens, food factories, sweet shops and bakeries.

The department stated that it is keen on a regular basis to fully cover all food establishments and subject them to continuous control and inspection throughout the holy month of Ramadan, which witnesses constant movement around the clock and an increase in the pace of commercial activity, within the framework of the constant endeavor to preserve the health and safety of the consumer and ensure the provision of safe and healthy food for everyone in the emirate.

The department continued that the management and follow-up of inspection and control processes are carried out in accordance with best international practices and accreditations in the field of food safety to ensure the effectiveness of inspections by using the latest systems and advanced inspection devices for inspection and control processes. Its commitment to health requirements, carrying out 2,221 inspection visits during the year 2023, using the smart inspection system.

The department explained the continuity of work on monitoring food supplies coming through Ajman Port, to ensure the normal flow of food to the emirate, as the month of Ramadan is characterized by an increase in food imports of various food items, which are examined and inspected at the department’s inspection facilities in Ajman Port according to best practices by qualified inspection teams in partnership with The department’s strategic partners.

The department announced that the service centers will open their doors to the public from nine in the morning until two thirty in the evening from Monday to Thursday, and will continue to provide their services on Friday from nine in the morning until twelve in the evening.

The department noted the working hours of the parking lots subject to fees during the holy month of Ramadan, which includes two shifts, starting in the morning from nine in the morning until one in the evening, and resuming the evening shift from eight in the evening until twelve in the morning, all days of the week, except for Friday and public holidays.

In a related context, Ajman Municipality confirmed that the central Ajman slaughterhouse and the Manama slaughterhouse are equipped to receive the public during the approved working hours, which start from nine in the morning from Monday to Thursday and continue until two thirty in the evening, and the working hours start from nine in the morning until 12 in the evening. On Friday, the abattoir in Ajman and Manama opens its doors on Saturday and Sunday from nine in the morning until one thirty in the evening.

The department indicated that the Masfout abattoir will open its doors to its visitors from Saturday to Thursday from nine in the morning until four in the evening, and it will also work on Friday during two shifts, the first of which starts from nine in the morning until twelve in the evening, and the other resumes from two in the evening until four in the evening.

The department reviewed the working hours of the parks, which are open to all from four in the evening until one in the morning, seven days a week.