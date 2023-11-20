The Ajman Municipality and Planning Department completed a 20-kilometre-long road lighting project in the Al-Raqayeb and Al-Yasmeen residential area, using the latest LED lighting technologies that contribute to reducing energy consumption and reducing carbon emissions to preserve the environment, as part of the department’s endeavor to provide integrated infrastructure in all regions of the emirate.

In this regard, the Director General of the Department, Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, confirmed that the Department has adopted an integrated plan to implement infrastructure development projects and supply it with the necessary operational lighting, explaining that the competencies working in the Roads Department sought to complete the lighting project during the last period in the vital area, which is considered a residential area as well. There is traffic around the clock.

He said: The implementation of the internal road lighting project in residential areas comes as a translation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, may God protect him, and with the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, to develop and improve the infrastructure in the regions. Residential buildings to meet the needs of population and urban expansion in the emirate, improve the quality of life, and achieve the goals of the emirate’s strategic indicators.

He stated that the project, which costs 5 million dirhams, meets the needs of residents and visitors and is in line with the department’s objectives, which seek to provide all the elements of luxury and comfortable living for all.

For his part, the Executive Director of the Department’s Infrastructure Development Sector, Dr. Engineer Mohammed Ahmed bin Omair Al Muhairi, stated that the Department is implementing lighting projects according to prepared plans to cover all areas of the emirate and supply them with lighting, indicating that qualified competencies are implementing projects in all areas of Ajman, and are continuing their efforts to ensure quality of life. And the happiness of society