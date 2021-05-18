The Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman announced that it continues to work diligently to provide the best development projects, to enhance the quality of life and a comfortable and comfortable life in the emirate. This came during a review of the department’s sectors for future projects and initiatives, in the presence of Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department, Director General of the Municipality Department, Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, and directors of sectors and departments.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi affirmed that the department continues to implement infrastructure development projects, pay attention to the health and safety of everyone in society, increase the green area in the emirate, and maintain permanent cleanliness, pointing out that everyone is intensifying efforts to move forward in the path of complete digital and smart transformation, to provide Perfect services that reach the customer anywhere and anytime.

He added that the department has achieved successive achievements during the past period in all sectors of work. It also launched qualitative initiatives in the field of innovation and leadership, and worked non-stop to promote development in Ajman and the cities of Masfout and Manama, indicating that all sectors are working hand in hand to upgrade Ajman, to be one of the most important cities of the event. Green in the world.

For his part, the Executive Director of the Infrastructure Development Sector at the Department, Dr. Eng. Mohamed Ahmed bin Omair, gave a detailed explanation of the current and future projects and initiatives of the sectors, indicating that the sector has developed clear and integrated plans to implement many projects during the coming period, including the interactive urban plan project. And projects to strengthen heritage areas, the project to implement the green building system in its second phase, and the development of a group of facilities and markets in the Masfoot and regions, in addition to setting interim plans to develop the streets of the city of Ajman, explaining that the sector is proceeding at a steady pace to bring about digital transformation in all services, and reach a sector without papers.

The Executive Director of the Public Health and Environment Sector, Eng.Khalid Al Hosani, presented an explanation of the current and future plans for the sector, which seeks to preserve the health and safety of everyone in the community, through tightening control and inspection of establishments and institutions operating in the emirate, indicating that the sector has developed a clear and comprehensive plan. It covers the entire emirate, working to increase green areas, and providing ideal facilities for families and sports talents.

For his part, the Executive Director of the Support Services Sector at the Department, Khaled Ahmed Al Hosani, explained that the sector seeks to achieve a set of strategic objectives, namely the development and development of human capital, the development of information technology capabilities, the efficient and effective planning and management of financial resources, in addition to the sustainability of operations and institutional performance, indicating that the sector It will implement 30 projects that include budget projects, internal development projects, and administrative projects, in addition to projects of innovative initiatives and ideas.





