Ajman Municipality has set the working hours of paid parking during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, as well as the dates for exempting parking users from fees during the holiday.

The Ajman Municipality stated that it was decided to exempt paid parking users from fees during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, starting from today, Saturday, April 30, until Friday, corresponding to May 6, provided that work with parking fees will resume starting on Saturday, May 7.

In a related context, the Ajman Municipality announced the working hours of the slaughterhouses of the Emirate of Ajman during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, as part of its intensive preparations to receive the Eid.

Ajman Municipality noted that the Ajman Central Abattoir will operate from Monday, May 2, until Wednesday, May 4, from seven in the morning until four in the afternoon, while it was decided that Thursday and Friday will be a holiday, provided that the abattoir will resume its work on Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8 From seven in the morning until three in the afternoon.

As for the Manama abattoir, the municipality has set its working hours during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, as it will work from Monday 2 May to Thursday 5 May from 7 in the morning until 12:30 in the afternoon, and on Friday 6 May it will work from 7 in the morning until 12 in the afternoon.

The municipality also announced that the Masfout abattoir will operate from today, Saturday, April 30, until Thursday, May 5, from seven in the morning until one in the afternoon, as a morning period, while it will resume work from four in the afternoon until seven in the evening as an evening period, while it will work on Friday, May 6 from seven in the morning to twelve. Noon as the morning period, and from four in the afternoon to seven in the evening as the evening period.



