The Municipality and Planning Department, in Ajman, reported that the Buildings Department demolished 29 abandoned buildings during the past year, according to a plan that included an inventory of abandoned, stalled, collapsed, and deformed buildings.

She explained, to “Emirates Today”, that the plan includes the implementation of demolition operations according to priority, and within the framework of efforts aimed at preserving the structural integrity of the buildings, in order to preserve public safety and the aesthetic appearance of the emirate.

It stated that after the process of counting the abandoned buildings, permits are issued for their demolition, after which the demolition operations are carried out according to the necessary conditions and procedures, especially with regard to security and safety requirements and the approval of the competent authorities, so that all the conditions are available at the site to be demolished, as the administration approves a package of Steps and procedures before carrying out demolition.

She indicated that it has a database dealing with the life span of each building, since the date of issuance of the completion certificate for each building, whether residential, commercial or industrial, and there are studies on extending the life of buildings.





