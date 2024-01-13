The Ajman Municipality and Planning Department announced a ban on the use of single-use plastic bags in all shopping centers and sales outlets in the Emirate of Ajman, with the decision taking effect starting this January.

The municipality explained that this decision comes in line with Ministerial Resolution No. (380) of 2022 regarding regulating the use of single-use products in the country’s markets, and in compliance with Federal Law No. (2) of 2018 regarding integrated waste management, and the initiative of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, which aims To make the UAE bag-free,





In this regard, the Executive Director of the Department’s Public Health and Environment Sector, Engineer Khaled Moeen Al Hosani, confirmed that the Municipality Department is implementing all its plans, projects and initiatives to preserve the environment and ensure sustainability, and spares little effort to confront all environmental challenges, including plastic bags, which are a real danger to all living creatures. .





Al Hosani continued that the country is witnessing today the production of many environmentally friendly alternatives that can be used when shopping, stressing the move towards ensuring a gradual reduction in the production and use of plastic bags and plastic products, to regulate the use of plastic products and single-use bags, and to reduce plastic waste that is harmful to the environment, which contributes to enhancing Sustainability.





The department revealed that it will give all parties responsible for sales a period of 3 months to actually begin implementing the decision and using environmentally friendly bags, noting that a tariff of 25 fils will be applied to the bags, with the price indicated to the consumer. In the event of any inquiries, please contact the hotline 80070.