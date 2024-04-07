The Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman announced its readiness to welcome Eid Al Fitr, indicating the continuity of receiving public transactions related to all the department’s services through smart channels, as part of its endeavor to ensure the quality of life and happiness of society.

The department announced the exemption of all parking lots subject to fees during the Eid al-Fitr holiday from the first of Shawwal to the third of Shawwal, provided that the operation of the parking lots subject to fees will resume on the fourth of Shawwal, as part of its endeavor to make residents happy and provide the best services to everyone.

The department confirmed the intensification of inspection and control campaigns on food and health facilities, beauty centers and health centres, which witness great demand during the Eid period.

Inspection teams continue to work around the clock to monitor facilities’ compliance with health requirements, and to ensure that all facilities comply with approved health laws and regulations, ensuring the health and safety of community members.

The department stated that it will implement intensive periodic campaigns on food preparation and serving facilities, consumer complexes, cooperative societies, and popular kitchens, to ensure their compliance with health and safety standards, ensure the quality of food supplies, and deal with complaints around the clock, explaining that efforts are intensifying to ensure that the facilities meet the health requirements necessary to prepare food. Providing food, and adhering to health practices approved by the department.

In a related context, the campaign to control imported food shipments continues, in coordination with strategic partners.