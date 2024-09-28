The Department of Municipality and Planning – Ajman completed the first phase of the Biban First initiative, completing the maintenance of 75 doors in the Heritage Path area in the Emirate of Ajman, under the umbrella of Ajman Heritage, which aims to embody the sustainable image of the historically vibrant Emirate of Ajman and highlight the ancient identity and the past rooted in the people of the Emirate..

In this regard, the Executive Director of the Department’s Infrastructure Development Sector, Dr. Engineer Mohammed Ahmed bin Omair Al Muhairi, confirmed that the heritage area includes historical evidence, including the doors of houses that carry stories and tales passed down through generations, indicating that the ambitious competencies in the Department launched the initiative aimed at maintaining the doors. The old buildings in the Masar area were repainted in traditional colors to preserve their distinctive character.

Bin Omair stated that work has continued over the past period to maintain the “Old Biban” through workshops and artistic workshops, explaining that each door of the heritage trail is distinguished by unique drawings and engineering plans, and some doors carry plans with different sentences, as the initiative worked to preserve the existing original. With development on it.

He continued that the initiative will include other regions, and an inventory of the houses that bear a historical character in the regions of the emirate will be prepared, so that the initiative will be implemented in multiple stages, starting with the doors of heritage buildings, starting with the Ajman Museum and the heritage district, all the way to Saleh Market and the heritage buildings in the Nakheel area..

Bin Omair said that the initiative provides visitors, tourists and residents with a rich visual experience that represents the lives of grandparents and parents, and brings back memories of original customs and social cohesion, indicating that the department aims to connect the current generations with their history and the lives of their parents and grandparents, and instill values ​​and principles, accompanying the wanderer on a journey back in time in an environment Vibrant with art and originality.