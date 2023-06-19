The Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman announced the commencement of the implementation of the Al Helio Park project, which will be built on an area of ​​60,000 square meters and at a cost of 9 million dirhams, within the framework of the department’s keenness to expand the green area and its constant interest in finding natural outlets for residents and visitors.

In this regard, the Executive Director of the Public Health and Environment Sector, Eng. Khaled Moeen Al Hosani, that the qualified competencies in the Department of Agriculture and Public Parks in the Department adopt a clear, comprehensive and integrated plan that covers all regions of the Emirate, and strives to launch agricultural projects in vital areas, including Al Helio, which is currently witnessing population creep and the establishment of various investment projects, and accordingly the Department was keen to start a project The park caters to everyone’s needs.

Al-Hosani added that the department organized during the last period a community meeting with the residents of the region to find out their requirements and needs and provide facilities and activities that suit all tastes, adding that the session came out with a set of recommendations, the most important of which is the establishment of parks to be a haven for families and visitors.

For his part, Director of the Department of Agriculture and Public Parks in the Department, Ahmed Saif Al Muhairi, explained that work is currently underway to establish a public park, which will include a 1,100-meter jogging track, corridors, sessions and multiple parking lots for cars, adding that the department seeks to ensure sustainability in all fields, and accordingly solar lighting will be used.

Al-Muhairi indicated that the park will include a building for health services, games for children, a water lake, toilets for women and men, and other attractive services that meet the needs of all segments and groups of society.

It is worth mentioning that the department launched the project in the presence of the people of the region, indicating that the implementation of the project will take place in two phases, the first of which will end in December of the current year 2023, and the second will continue for the year 2024.