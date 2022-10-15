The Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman reported that it started yesterday a traffic diversion for users of Sheikh Zayed Road at the Al Hamidiya intersection, as part of the infrastructure development work for the emirate.

The department indicated that this diversion will continue until tomorrow, Sunday, October 16, stressing that it is working to develop roads and infrastructure and provide the best services for all.

The municipality had started the development of Al Ittihad Street as of last August 5, as part of the second package of infrastructure development projects in the emirate, and included in the second package of the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, to develop infrastructure and advance the Emirate of Ajman To be one of the most important modern cities in the field of architecture and construction.