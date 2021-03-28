Ajman Medical District opened a new center to administer the Covid 19 vaccine in the Chinese market in Ajman.

The director of the Ajman Medical District, Hamad Tarim Al Shamsi, said the opening of the new center to administer the krona vaccine comes within the framework of the interest of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection represented by the Ajman Medical District in providing the vaccine to all members of society, in order to reach the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, to reduce the number of cases and control the disease.

Al Shamsi added that the opening came as a culmination of the great successes achieved by the giving centers, which cover all the emirate of Ajman, as these centers witnessed a great turnout and positive interaction from community members, which contributes effectively to confronting and confronting this pandemic, and it is the strategic plan adopted by the UAE in facing the pandemic And record pioneering achievements in this field.

For her part, the Director of Primary Health Care in Ajman Medical District explained to Dr. Fatima Al-Marzouqi that the Primary Health Care Department has trained the specialized medical and nursing staff on how to administer the vaccine as part of the prevention and safety measures followed in administering the vaccine, and cooperation has been made with the administration of the Chinese market, where we found them to cooperate in order to implement The campaign to administer the Covid 19 vaccine, where we have prepared a designated place at the entrance to the Chinese market and provided the medical and nursing staff and the tools necessary to start the process of administering the vaccine, and we will first begin to vaccinate workers and shop owners in the Chinese market as a first stage, and then move to the second phase of administering the vaccine to hesitants and visitors market.

Al-Marzouqi added that the dates for giving the vaccine start from two o’clock in the afternoon and continue until ten o’clock in the evening every day of the week except on Friday, noting that the initial plan to administer vaccines lasts for a period of 6 weeks, and then this phase will be evaluated to take the appropriate action in the continuity of work in this place.

The Director of Primary Health Care indicated that with the opening of the new center for administering the Covid 19 vaccine in the Chinese market, the number of vaccine administration centers at the level of the emirate of Ajman reached 13 centers, which are distributed over 6 primary health care centers and teeth, and two halls in each of the Ajman Society for Social and Cultural Development. And the Indian Association, and two mobile places, the first in the Eid prayer hall, and the second in the Chinese market, in addition to the centers for giving the Covid 19 vaccine in each of: Fatima College of Health Sciences, the Emirates Hospitality Hall, and Ajman University, one location in each of these three sides.





