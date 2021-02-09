The City Health Center in Ajman Medical District has commenced its work in its new location in the Grand Mall in the Rashidiya area in Ajman, after moving from its old location in the former Kuwait Hospital site.

The Director of the Ajman Medical District, Hamad Tarim Al Shamsi, said that the transfer of the City Health Center to the new location came from the direction of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, and following the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, As well as the efforts of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection to provide the distinguished medical services that the community members need, by creating health facilities capable of meeting the needs of society from these services, in addition to providing qualified medical personnel and advanced health tools that keep pace with the high level that the state has become distinguished by Global countries, including the services of primary health care centers in the country.

He continued: Moving to the new site aims to make a qualitative leap for the center, as the previous site has become inconsistent with the nature of the services it provides, among which is the concern for the comfort of the public and the provision of services to them smoothly and in a more vital place, as the new site occupies an important place in the city of Ajman from In terms of the nature and modernity of the place in addition to its ease of access, it is the Grand Mall, which is located on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, next to the new bridge that was opened by the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman recently, and the site of the new City Health Center is the first health center affiliated to the Ministry of Health and Prevention to provide its services in the Mall commercial.

For her part, Director of Primary Health Care, Dr. Fatima Al-Marzouqi, said that the primary health care centers in Ajman Medical District, which number 5 centers and cover all regions of the Emirate of Ajman, have become the safety valve for the safety and protection of society from diseases and the provision of medical services, and the City Health Center is one of the centers of care. The primary health care center, which plays a pioneering role in this field, therefore, the center’s location has been moved to a vital and important place in the emirate of Ajman, and Fatima Al-Marzouki added that in the new site we aspire to expand the services scheduled for the center by adding new clinics, as the new site has taken into account the possibility of expanding the opening of service facilities Other health services, including a follow-up clinic for pregnant women, a medical examination clinic before marriage, a clinic for chronic diseases, and two dental clinics, confirmed that with the end of the opening of all these facilities, the city center will provide all the medical services that are provided in the primary health care centers.





