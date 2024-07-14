Moatasem Abdullah (Abu Dhabi)

Today, the Ajman football team delegation left for Serbia, in preparation for the launch of the second phase of the team’s preparation program for the new season, through the external camp, which will last for 20 days, during which the “Orange” will play 4 friendly matches.

The Orange team’s preparations for the new season began with an internal camp on July 7, while the second phase continues through a camp in Serbia. The mission will return to the Emirates on August 2 to begin the third and final phase, which includes playing a fifth friendly match before the start of the season on August 17.

Ajman’s list for the Serbia camp included 29 players, including “summer mercato” deals Hussein Ibrahim, Tunisian right-back Faraj Ben Nejima, Brazilian winger Victor Henrique, Moroccan playmaker Ayman Al-Hassouni, and his fellow resident defender Mohammed Seboul.

Ajman management had previously renewed the contracts of a group of the team’s defensive players, led by Serbian Milos, left-back Saud Saeed, and Abdullah Saleh.

The Orange team regained the services of its former Serbian coach, Goran Tufegdzic, after his experiences with Al-Nasr and Al-Wahda, respectively, last season. In his last appearance, Goran led the Orange team in the 2022-2023 season to the semi-finals of the President’s Cup and to occupy sixth place in the league standings with the highest points tally in its history (44 points).

Ajman will start the new season by facing Shabab Al Ahli at Rashid Stadium in Dubai in the first leg of the first round of the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup, while its first match in the “ADNOC Professional League” will be against its host Al Wahda at the latter’s stadium, Al Nahyan Stadium in the capital, Abu Dhabi.