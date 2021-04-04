Faisal Al Naqbi (Khorfakkan)

Ajman is the biggest beneficiary of the “23rd round” of the Arab Gulf League, among the bottom teams, which saw Fujairah lose against Shabab Al-Ahly, and Hatta tied with Al Dhafra.

The first gain of «orange» in reaching «point 14», which means equal to «wolves», 3 rounds before the end, and in addition to that «Borkan» won after a series of negative results since «round 13», which saw her victory On Fujairah.

The victory is the first for Ajman this season “outside home” and on a direct competitor such as Khor Fakkan, and in the event that he wins the remaining three matches, he guarantees that he will remain in the “professional”, even if he tied with Fujairah in the last round, and the number of points and the next matches for “Orange” are equal. »With Al-Jazeera, Sharjah and Fujairah.