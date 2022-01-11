The Department of Human Resources in Ajman has issued a circular to all government agencies regarding updating the precautionary measures against the Covid-19 pandemic “Corona” in the Ajman government, which will be implemented as of its date.

And the text of the circular, which comes in line with the directions of the UAE government in addressing the pandemic and limiting its repercussions, stresses the need for all government agencies to commit to updating procedures for dealing with contact cases.

The circular indicated that the quarantine period for the employee in contact is seven days or any other period to be decided by the competent authorities in the country in the future, and if the job is capable of working remotely, the government entity shall apply the remote work system to the employee in contact for the first time and in the event of repeated contact The quarantine period is considered an annual leave or an unpaid leave if he does not have a balance, and cases of contact that take place at the workplace or confirmed cases of relatives up to the first degree are excluded from the application of the rule of repeated contact, provided that contact is proven by providing the employee to the government entity with a report or A medical statement from the competent authorities in the country indicating the time and duration of the prescribed quarantine.

And the Human Resources Department clarified in the circular that government agencies may use the indicative schedule of violations and penalties regarding employees who are not committed to precautionary measures against the Covid-19 pandemic, as the circular specified the types of violations and penalties ensuing in the event of recurrence. It includes eight violations, which is a violation of non-compliance with wearing medical masks in workplaces in accordance with the health procedures in force, a violation of the employee shaking hands with others at work in light of the precautionary measures, and a violation of the gathering of a number of employees at the workplace without achieving the conditions for social separation according to the instructions from the competent authorities. Where the previous violations entail three penalties, the first time it is a written warning, and in the event of repetition the second time, one day will be deducted from the basic salary, and the third time the penalty will be a three day deduction from the basic salary.

As for the violation of attendance at the workplace in the presence of a suspicion of infection with the Covid-19 virus or in the event of a symptom of Covid-19 symptoms, the first time entails a three-day deduction from the basic salary, and in the second time, a five-day deduction from the basic salary, and The third time, ten days of the basic salary will be deducted.

A violation of the direct official’s non-compliance with supervising the commitment of his employees or dealers to implement the precautionary measures inside the workplace entails a written warning the first time, a one-day deduction from the basic salary in the second time, and a third time a three-day deduction from the basic salary.

One day will be deducted from the basic salary the first time, three days will be deducted the second time, and five days will be deducted from the basic salary in the event that the employee does not notify the employer of his contact with a person infected with the Covid-19 virus when contact is proven, and in the event of failure to maintain the Green traffic in the application of the fortress in accordance with the requirements in force in the government of Ajman, and non-compliance during work with the circulars and evidence issued by the competent authorities in the state or emirate regarding the regulation of precautionary measures to limit the spread of epidemics.

The Human Resources Department stressed to all human resources units in government agencies the necessity of coordinating with them regarding enabling their employees to obtain free examinations in accordance with the approved schedules for each government agency in this regard.

And she indicated that all circulars previously issued by the Human Resources Department regarding remote work continue to work in a manner that does not conflict with the provisions of this circular, stressing its readiness to provide the necessary technical support to enable human resources units in government agencies to implement the provisions, rules and procedures contained in this circular.



