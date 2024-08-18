The Happiness and Quality of Life Council at Ajman Chamber has completed a series of community and health initiatives during the second half of this year, directed at the Chamber’s employees and clients and workers in private sector establishments, in cooperation with the Council’s partners.

Dr. Amna Khalifa Al Ali, Chairperson of the Happiness and Quality of Life Council at Ajman Chamber, said that the initiatives and events implemented by the Council aim to enhance happiness and quality of life, and directly impact increased productivity and satisfaction rates. She explained that the objectives of the Happiness Council at the Chamber are in line with the principle of “community centrality”, as it is one of the strategic principles of Ajman Vision 2030, by focusing on the needs of people and the business sector in Ajman, and focusing on the health and social well-being of individuals and society.

For her part, Abeer Eid Al Faraj, a member of the Happiness and Quality of Life Council, said that the Council organized the “Medical Camp” event, which aims to promote the culture of conducting periodic examinations, which are the basis for disease prevention and early detection, noting that the Happiness Council is keen to diversify its initiatives during the next phase, in line with the needs of employees, workers and their families.