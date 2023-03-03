Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Bani Yas lost to its guest Ajman 2-3, in the start of the 18th round matches of the “ADNOC Professional League”, which is the fourth consecutive loss for Al-Samawi at home during the current season, as the longest series of negative results in the team’s career throughout its participation in the “Professional League”.

The last victory of “Al-Samawi” was at home against its guest Al-Dhafra 5-0 in the eighth round, to lose after that in four matches against Al-Wasl 1-3, Al-Wehda 0-1, Sharjah 0-4, leading to the “Orange” match with a score of 2- 3, to freeze his score at 19 points in tenth place.

On the other hand, the “Orange” owes its tenth victory in the season, which raised its score to 32 points, to its foreign players, after the Moroccan duo Walid Azrao scored in the 17th minute, and the Tunisian Firas Belarabi scored “two goals” in the 46th and 50th minutes.

The trilogy of the Bani Yas match raised the goals of the “Orange” foreigners to 27 goals, which is the total score of the team in the league, including 10 goals for the Tunisian in Arabic, 6 for the Congolese Lembungu, 5 for the Moroccan Walid Azaro, and 4 for the Bahraini Ali Madan, against a goal for the Moroccan Issam Fayez, and the Slovenian defender. Miral.

In the confrontation against Al-Samawi, Bel-Arabi strengthened his advantage in the current season as the player with the highest contribution to scoring goals in the league, with 71% of the total goals of his 27 team, after he scored 10 goals at the top of the list of scorers for “Ajman” in the league, and he ranked sixth in the standings. The year’s two goals, in addition to 9 assists, put him in the middle of the list of the best playmakers.