Ajman Free Zone unveiled a new housing project that meets the growing needs of business partners by providing additional housing spaces for workers, as part of its comprehensive expansion plan.

The new facility is located in Gate 1 and includes two apartment buildings and includes 85 rooms, with a capacity of more than 500 people.

This step allows companies to provide additional housing spaces for workers, including the latest amenities, and reflects the free zone’s commitment to attracting more companies and investors to the Emirate of Ajman by providing the most competitive and flexible business solutions.

The Ajman Free Zone has started work on this housing project in light of the increasing number of companies operating within the region, to be an addition to the existing residential project in Gate (2), which consists of 6 residential buildings with more than 350 rooms, with a capacity of more than 1,700 people.

The Director-General of Ajman Free Zone, Engineer Ali Al Suwaidi, said that the zone is moving forward to consolidate its position as a leading center for business and investment locally and regionally, stressing the keenness of Ajman Free Zone to provide new means and solutions to enhance the added value of its business system and expand the prospects for the growth of companies operating within the local business community.

Al-Suwaidi explained that the new housing project is a kind of support to enable companies to expand to meet their needs and to ensure the amenities and welfare of its residents and provide all their requirements.. stressing that the project represents an addition that enhances the competitiveness of the free zone and its ability to attract investments and international companies.



