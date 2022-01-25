Ajman (Union)

Ajman Free Zone recorded a remarkable growth in the health and beauty sector, and announced an increase in the number of registered companies in the sector during the year 2021 to reach more than 256 companies.

Engineer Ali Al Suwaidi, Director General of Ajman Free Zone, said: “The year 2021 was an important milestone for health and beauty companies registered with the free zone, as we achieved significant growth in this sector, which confirms the consolidation of the region’s position as a preferred destination for healthcare projects and investments in the UAE. The remarkable development in our performance over the past year also reflects confidence in the dynamic business environment in the Emirate of Ajman, which offers promising prospects backed by advanced infrastructure and a flexible legislative framework. In the region, we will continue to provide a wide range of integrated solutions and world-class facilities to companies operating in the health sector.”

He added: “At the Ajman Free Zone, we realize the importance of keeping pace with the latest trends in the health and beauty sector, and supporting healthcare companies as one of the priority sectors in the UAE, which plays a pivotal role in advancing the country’s economic growth. The Arab Health Exhibition and Conference is an ideal platform through which we review the most competitive elements of the Ajman Free Zone, which places it at the top of the most preferred business destinations for investment, supported by a distinguished strategic location, advanced infrastructure, exclusive incentives and facilities, as well as storage and commercial spaces supported by facilities. It provides modern, innovative solutions and other value-added services to companies operating in the fields of healthcare, medical services and pharmaceutical products.”

He pointed out that the Ajman Free Zone strives to keep pace with the requirements and needs of companies and investors to provide them with the largest possible support to ensure their growth and success, stressing that the region is proud of the advanced health care system in the UAE and the many achievements it achieves, which in turn consolidates the UAE’s position as a preferred global destination for foreign direct investments. .