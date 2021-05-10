Ajman (Al Ittihad)

Ajman Society for Social and Cultural Development launched an initiative to distribute Eid clothing to orphans and needy families, in the presence of Mona Saqr Al Matroushi, Director General of the Society, and representatives from the Ministry of Community Development.

Al-Matroushi stressed the association’s keenness to enhance its social role and humanitarian work and its responsibility towards orphans and needy families, with the aim of bringing joy and happiness to their souls, as Eid al-Fitr clothing was distributed to 625 of the needy families and orphans, as part of its humanitarian campaign that it launches annually in the blessed month of Ramadan. With generous support from the members of the Ajman Society for Social and Cultural Development and the association’s “passion” team.