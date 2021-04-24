Ajman (WAM)

The activities of the “Ajman International Education and Training Fair 2021” will be launched virtually in its eighth edition next Tuesday, and will last for two days, and is organized by the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, with the participation of more than 25 universities and educational institutions from inside and outside the country. Abdullah Abdul-Mohsen Al-Nuaimi, Vice President of the Organizing Committee of the exhibition, confirmed that the virtual version of the event depends on a realistic simulation to ensure communication between representatives of participating universities and educational institutions with students and researchers to complete their higher studies, in order to enhance the benefit of visitors and get acquainted with the educational programs offered and the facilities and privileges available.