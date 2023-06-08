The Department of Finance in Ajman, at its headquarters, organized a training course in internal auditing and financial control, targeting the occupants of financial positions in various government agencies in the emirate, with the aim of introducing them to the nature and objectives of auditing and auditing, and enabling them to familiarize themselves with internal control systems and the latest relevant international standards, leading to their qualification to work in this field. field with high efficiency.

The course is part of the comprehensive training programs that the department organizes annually using the latest applied methods and means, with the aim of imparting knowledge that meets the needs of all concerned employees and contributes to enhancing their capabilities, expanding their knowledge, refining their skills and raising the level of their performance, in order to achieve the objectives of its ambitious strategic plan that constitutes the development and development of the head. The human capital of the Ajman government is one of its supporting pillars.

Muhammad Khalif, Director of the Office of Policies and Consultations in the Department, said that the course was mainly designed to enable the participants to become acquainted with the most important concepts related to internal auditing and financial control, to train them on the latest methods of auditing and internal auditing, and to provide them with advanced skills to implement them in the light of international standards, as well as to introduce them to the role of the unit. Internal auditing in the facility, its objectives, financial and administrative irregularities, how to ensure their prevention, and best practices in combating fraud.

It should be noted that the Department of Finance attaches special importance to vocational training as an essential source of support for work efficiency and effectiveness, and a means of capacity building and preparing qualified cadres that adopt best practices and systems of quality and institutional excellence. To achieve the goals of Ajman’s vision and enhance its competitiveness.