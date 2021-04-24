The supervisor of the Mohammed bin Zayed field hospital project in Ajman, Rashid Saeed Al-Eisaei, confirmed that the hospital provides advanced medical services to “Covid-19” patients, including kidney patients infected with the virus, pointing out that it is equipped with dialysis machines.

Al-Eisai told “Emirates Today” that the hospital receives cases infected with the virus, transferred from other hospitals, and a specialized medical, nursing and technical team deals with them, and provides the necessary medical care for them.

He stated that the hospital – which was inaugurated in mid-March, as part of the efforts of the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, to strengthen the state’s health efforts to combat disease and follow up on cases infected with the Coronavirus – includes 204 beds, 48 ​​of which have been allocated for intensive care, and 156 for moderate cases. Transferable to intensive care, as it includes a team of 75 doctors, 231 nurses, 44 technicians and health auxiliary personnel, and it is equipped with dialysis machines to receive kidney patients with HIV and provide them with the necessary health care.

He explained that the medical and technical personnel deal with the incoming cases to the hospital from the first moments of their arrival, and provide them with medical care, nursing care and medicines, and are keen to stay close to them to meet their needs, so that they do not feel lonely while far from their families.

He stated that the hospital runs on a regular basis 24 hours a day, and there is a medical laboratory to examine samples, a pharmacy, an advanced radiology department, physical therapy and nutrition, and there is also a call center that communicates with the patient’s family to meet their requirements and needs and reassure them of his health condition.

• Medical, nursing and technical personnel are qualified to deal with the affected cases and meet their needs.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

