Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The technical staff of the Ajman team has set the dates for the three friendly matches that the team is playing during its camp in Fujairah, where it will play its first match against Al Hilal United the day after tomorrow, Wednesday, and will meet the Kalba Ittihad team on January 22, and conclude its matches against Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh on January 25, before returning again. To Ajman to begin the third phase of the preparation program, which will continue until the return of league matches.

The “Orange” had begun training at the Fujairah camp two days ago, and the team’s Romanian coach, Daniel Isaella, focused on raising the players’ fitness levels through morning training, while evening training was at Ittihad Kalba Stadium, in which the coach focused on the technical aspects in addition to a daily lecture on the most prominent players. Weak points and what the coach is focusing on in the coming period.

The training witnessed the return of Walid Azaro, the team’s striker, who was absent for a long time due to injury, which prevented him from playing with the team from the eighth round against Khor Fakkan, then Hatta, Al Jazira, Al Nasr and Sharjah, meaning that Azaro was absent from the team in 5 matches, and the Moroccan striker only played 6 matches. Only with the team in the league, during which he has scored 5 goals so far, and is the team's top scorer.

Azzaro had begun the preparation phase in the recent period, while Sabeel Jassim and Anas Mtaitesh are undergoing the rehabilitation program before returning to training, which means that Ajman will return to the league without injuries, unlike the beginning of the season.

The Bahraini Ali Madan will be absent from the team, due to his participation with his country’s national team in the Asian Cup in Doha. The club’s management had contracted with Serbian defender Milos, the former Al-Jazira player, and Dodo, to strengthen the team’s ranks in the second half of the league. Nader Al-Ghandari and Prestige Mbongo were excluded from the list.