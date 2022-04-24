Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Ajman hit a date with its eighth victory this season, and the fifth at its stadium, after it beat Khorfakkan 4-2, in the “21st round” of the “ADNOC Professional League” and “Orange” returns to its victories, after the absence of 3 rounds, where it lost against Baniyas Sharjah and Al Dhafra, and their last victory goes back to last February 25 against Al-Orouba, within the “17th round”, meaning that the team returns to victories after 57 days, and is considered as losing the first round against “Al-Nusour” with two goals, and the victory is “Eidiya” for the fans. Orange” who supported her team in the stands, and celebrated with him by winning the “Quartet”.

The victory represented a “Remontada” for the “orange” team, not only in the match, after returning from a 1-2 delay to a 4-2 victory. In the second half, he scored 3 goals. “Remontada” also returned to victories after being absent in 3 rounds.

The gains in obtaining 3 important points for the team did not secure its place in the middle of the table, specifically in the eighth place, as it expanded the difference with Al-Nasr to two points, equal with Baniyas VII, and is close to the sixth Al-Wasl by a point, but the real gain is bypassing the team The attack crisis, after the departure of the Gambian Abu Bakr Trauli to the Swedish league, where he scored only one goal in the last 3 matches he lost, in addition to the “quadruple” victory is the second for the team this season, and he previously beat Ittihad Kalba 4-3, while Hussein Abdul Rahman and Saeed regained Jassem, both of whom have been absent for long periods of time this season, have reserved their place in the squad for the upcoming matches.

At the time, Al-Nusour continued to lose away from home, as it did not manage to win any in 10 matches, and it is also the sixth loss with coach Calderon.

The confrontation revealed the good reading of the Serbian Goran coach, Ajman, who made changes in the second half, after his team was two goals to one, and indeed the team succeeded in returning through the “substitute” Hussein Abdul Rahman and Walid Azzaro, while Saeed Jassim, who entered instead of Muhammad Hilal, presented a level He was distinguished, and he was the closest to scoring, and he missed many opportunities, but he caused great concern to the “Al-Nusour” defense.