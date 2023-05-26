The Department of Economic Development in Ajman launched the service of documenting contracts of commercial companies at the Customer Happiness Center in the Sanad Center for Government Services located in the Masfout area, within the framework of the Department’s keenness to facilitate and facilitate the services provided to customers and investors.

Khalid bin Hajar Al-Shehhi, Director of the Legal Affairs Office in the department, said that this step stems from the belief of Ajman Economic Department in the need to provide the best means to accomplish the services provided by the department to customers and make them available in all regions of the Emirate of Ajman, and to pay sufficient attention to all service centers in the emirate in order to achieve the strategic directions and goals. department, which reflects positively on customer satisfaction.

Al-Shehhi stressed that the Department of Economic Development is making every effort to overcome all obstacles facing customers, and to raise the level of services to the highest level and according to the best standards in line with the strategic vision of the Emirate of Ajman.