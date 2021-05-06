The Department of Human Resources in Ajman announced that the Eid al-Fitr holiday for government agencies in the Emirate of Ajman starts from the date of the 29th of Ramadan and until the third of Shawwal 1442, in accordance with that of the Gregorian date.

On this occasion, the Human Resources Department offered its congratulations and blessings to the shrine of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and to His Highness members of the Supreme Council of the Union, rulers of the Emirates, and the people of the United Arab Emirates in particular and the Arab and Islamic nations in general, asking God to return to everyone With goodness, Yemen and blessings.





