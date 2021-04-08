The Commercial Control and Protection Department of the Department of Economic Development in Ajman carried out several inspection campaigns this week for all markets and major sales outlets in the emirate, with the aim of ensuring the availability of goods and products and the readiness of markets and outlets to receive the blessed month of Ramadan.

The field inspection team of the department covered the major markets in the emirate such as the vegetable and fruit market, the meat and poultry market, and the fish market, in addition to visiting the outlets and major stores of each of the Ajman Markets Association in all its branches, all Carrefour branches as well as all Nesto hypermarkets, where the team met With all managers of markets, outlet branches and supermarkets, the necessity of providing goods and products around the clock and throughout the month of Ramadan was emphasized, in addition to the necessity for everyone to adhere to the announced prices and not to take advantage of the holy month and the public’s demand to buy goods and products and raise prices from the advertiser, in addition to the need to adhere to offers The department has confirmed that it will confront any attempts to manipulate prices, and the department also stressed the need for everyone to adhere to the measures and safeguard precautionary measures to combat the spread of the Coronavirus “Covid-19”, as well as the necessity for everyone to assume their responsibilities towards monitoring commitment Customers and dealers with the precautionary measures.

In this context, the Director of the Control and Commercial Protection Department at the Department of Economic Development in Ajman, Saud Al-Shammari, confirmed that the results of the campaign were positive, praise be to God, as it was evident during it the great response by all major markets and outlets, and their fulfillment of their responsibilities towards the emirate’s society, and thanked everyone for their continuous cooperation with Ajman Economy, for the benefit of society.

The Director of the Commercial Protection Department at the Department of Economic Development called on all consumers in the emirate, Hassan Al Shehhi, to the need to cooperate with the department in order to address any practices that would harm the stability of the emirate’s markets, whether in conjunction with the blessed month of Ramadan or throughout the year, through the official approved channels of the department He assured them of the presence of the department’s field inspection team around the clock to monitor the markets and deal with all complaints and reports that are received on a timely basis, and wished everyone a blessed month.





