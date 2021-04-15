The Department of Economic Development in Ajman decided to extend the working hours for economic activities throughout the emirate during the month of Ramadan until four o’clock in the morning.

The department stressed the need to adhere to the precautionary and preventive measures related to “Covid 19” virus, explaining that the control authorities will carry out inspection campaigns to ensure compliance with these requirements and take administrative and legal measures against violators.





