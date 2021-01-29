Rida Saleem (Dubai)

Ajman translated control into a deserved victory over Al Dhafra 2-1, in the “14th round” of the Arab Gulf League, after it captured 75% in the first half, and changed to 66% in the second half, although “Al Faris” opened the scoring in the second half. However, “Orange” returned strongly thanks to the changes that occurred to the team, during the winter transfer period and the beneficial contracts that left an imprint from the first participation, especially Mali Maiga, who scored for the second consecutive match, after “Bassam” in the Fujairah match.

The match witnessed the participation of Brazilian Luiz for the first time, after contracting with him recently, while his compatriot Gardel presented a distinguished level for the second match in a row, which makes the return of Ajman’s victories thanks to the brilliance of the new deals, and Hussein Abdul Rahman, the good “alternative”, succeeded in scoring the equalizer at the beginning. The second half, which is what the player did in the match between the two teams in the first round, which Al Dhafra won 4-1, and Ajman’s only goal was through Hussain Abdul Rahman to return «orange» considering him in front of «Al Faris».

Ajman left the penultimate place for the first time since the beginning of the season, especially since the team achieved only one victory in the first round, and the second round was opened with a victory over “Al Faris”, and its tally was raised to 9 points, surpassing Fujairah temporarily, while Al Dhafra continued in tenth place with 16. Point.