Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The Ajman technical staff, led by Romanian Daniel Isaella, developed a new preparation plan during the suspension period, including playing a number of matches, after giving all the players a 10-day rest, after the end of the last match against Sharjah in the league, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The club's management began preparing to hold a camp in Fujairah, for a period of two weeks, including three trials, as it was agreed with the Kalba Federation to play friendly on January 22, while the rest of the matches will be determined after the response of the clubs that were addressed.

Isaila seeks to restore balance to the “Orange” during the break, and to return strongly against Bani Yas in the “13th round” and the last of the first round of the league next February 16, especially since the team’s results in the league revealed the presence of many defensive errors, to the point that the “Volcano” was shaken. conceded in all matches, and does not have a clean sheet in any of them. It is considered the second weakest defense, having conceded 28 goals, and is preceded by the “Emirates Falcons” with 33 goals, in addition to the lack of a “ready substitute” in light of the many injuries that the team has suffered. In previous matches.

Isaella has collected 10 points since he took over the training of Ajman, succeeding the Brazilian coach Zanardi, starting in the fifth round, where he won two matches against Khor Fakkan and Al Jazira, and tied with Al Wasl, Al Bataeh, Hatta and Sharjah. The big results that the team had lost also declined, the last of which was Against Ittihad Kalba 3-5, and Al Ain 0-6, the team achieved the highest win in the history of its meetings with Al Jazira 5-1, and before Isaila it scored one “point” in 4 matches in a draw with the Emirates.

The Romanian coach treats the “Orange” position in the standings as being in a dangerous position, because the twelfth place is closest to the last two teams in the table, and although the points difference between him and Hatta and the Emirates is 6 points, Ajman is still far from the safety zone that the fans seek. “orange”.