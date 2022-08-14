The Ajman Civil Defense has published awareness guidelines to prevent accidents due to the weather. The instructions included adhering to the specified speeds and lanes while driving, not turning on the warning lights, and leaving a safe distance between vehicles, in addition to the need to ensure the safety of the windshield wipers.

And she called not to risk cutting the water course by car, and to be keen to follow the weather conditions from the concerned authorities in the country, and to avoid going to high places, and to stay away from the places where the valleys flow.

And directed to follow preventive instructions entitled “Safety in the rain”, which are: not to leave the house unless absolutely necessary, avoid touching metal objects, stay away from electric poles, avoid going to high places, avoid standing under trees, and not allow children to play in pools of water.