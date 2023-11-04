The General Command of Civil Defense in Ajman has specified procedures to avoid home fires, warning against ignoring gas leaks, due to the dangers it may cause.

As part of its “Culture of Dealing with Fire” campaign, it identified a number of preventive instructions and the administration published it on its social media platforms, including ensuring that curtains and fabrics are kept away from the stove in the kitchen, ensuring the safety of electrical wires, and not overloading the connections beyond their capacity, as well as Avoid placing your laptop on any flammable materials.

She stressed the need to remove all people from the house if the smell of gas appears, until the smell goes away, and not to light matches, cigarettes or any source of fire, and to avoid turning on lamps or any electrical switch so as not to create sparks that could cause an explosion, calling for the gas valves and the main valve to be closed tightly. Open windows and doors to ventilate the place and reduce the gas concentration.

She explained how to operate the extinguisher in the event of a domestic fire, calling for pulling the safety pin, directing the ejector towards the base of the flame, then pressing the operating handle, to quickly extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to other places.

The General Command of Civil Defense in Ajman warned against leaving the kitchen for a long period of time while cooking food on the stove, not leaving matches and lighters within the reach of children, and ensuring that the incense burner is only used by adults.

Instructions were set in the event of cooking oil igniting in the kitchen, including shutting off the gas source, never using water, using a fire blanket, covering the pot with a metal lid to block the air, and calling Civil Defense on 997 if the fire is not under control.