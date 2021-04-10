Ajman civil defense teams were able, this Saturday evening, to extinguish a fire that broke out in a blacksmith workshop in the New Industrial Area 2, thanks to the quick response of the teams and the direct fight against the fire, and the accident did not result in any human injuries.

Colonel Raed Obaid Al Zaabi, Deputy Director of the Centers Administration, stated that a statement received from the police operations platform at 19:31 stating that a fire broke out in a blacksmith workshop accompanied by heavy smoke rising from the workshop. And its extension to the neighboring buildings.

Al-Zaabi added, when the teams arrived at the site of the accident, they worked to evacuate the fire area from the workers to preserve their safety, and the firefighting teams put out the fire, using the ground branches and throws from water tanks in the process of extinguishing the fire.

And he added by saying that the civil defense teams succeeded in limiting the spread of the fire and confining it to the blacksmith workshop, indicating that no injuries or loss of life were recorded as a result of the accident.





