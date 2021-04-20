Ajman Civil Defense honored citizen Ahmed Mohammed Al-Raisi in appreciation of his distinguished efforts, speed of response and good behavior that he showed in providing assistance to an Arab family who was exposed to a fire in their home in the Emirate of Ajman, which indicates the heroic position that proves the sincerity of the humanitarian message and his positive citizenship that carries the mission of preserving On security, lives, property and the nation’s acquisitions

The Director General of the Civil Defense Department, Brigadier General Abdulaziz Al Shamsi delivered a certificate of appreciation and a memorial shield to the honorable man, stressing that this heroic act is a true example of the concept of comprehensive civil defense, which means that every citizen is a true supporter of the civil defense men in the humanitarian duties that they provide around the clock, thanking and praising him for His sense of responsibility towards this position and providing him with assistance without hesitation, stressing that he has done it is a patriotic and moral duty towards members of society





