90 thousand and 873 people benefited from the awareness campaigns and lectures conducted by the General Department of Civil Defense in Ajman during the past year, with the aim of spreading the preventive culture of the segments of society, in multiple languages.

The administration carried out 16 awareness campaigns during the year 2020, the number of beneficiaries of which reached more than 50 thousand beneficiaries, and it also carried out 422 awareness lectures from which more than 31 thousand people benefited, and the number of beneficiaries of training companies accredited in the emirate reached 9,873 beneficiaries.

The awareness campaigns, most of which were organized remotely, varied to serve the primary goal, which is to preserve lives and property, reduce as much as possible of fire accidents, and raise awareness among segments of society of safety and security requirements.





