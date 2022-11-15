The General Directorate of Ajman Civil Defense continues to implement awareness programs and activities directed at public and private school students at all levels of education. blaze.

The Deputy Director of the Civil Protection and Safety Department, Lieutenant Colonel Majid Ali Al-Hussan, confirmed that the department, through field visits by protection and safety lecturers, implements its educational programs and activities for schools throughout the academic year with the aim of ensuring the delivery of targeted awareness messages through comprehensive security plans that include awareness of fire, and familiarizes them with the necessary procedures. Follow them, and how to act in the proper way in the event of an accident inside the school, in addition to establishing safety teams through holding evacuation plans workshops.

He explained that the field visits include providing the necessary preventive instructions and important advice to protect everyone from accidents, as well as using the awareness that the Civil Defense spreads through social networking sites in order to instill safety guidelines and principles in the hearts of students and school workers, in order to create a safe study environment for our students from the dangers of fire. .