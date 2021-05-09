The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced the resumption of the service of issuing certificates of origin and ratifications during the blessed Eid Al-Fitr holiday, as part of its keenness to support business continuity and provide services to Ajman Chamber members and its members

The Executive Director of the Membership Transactions and Legal Services Sector at the Ajman Chamber – Abdullah Omar Al-Marzouki stated that the service of issuing certificates of origin and ratifications has been resumed during the official holiday period of the blessed Eid Al-Fitr holiday, starting from the 29th of Ramadan until the third of Shawwal 1442 AH, via the Chamber’s website Ajman “www.ajmanchamber.ae”.

Emphasizing the Ajman Chamber’s keenness to facilitate business practice and provide an economic climate that ensures continuity and keeps pace with the aspirations of the Chamber’s members and customers. He continued, “The Ajman Chamber works within an approved methodology to upgrade its services under the directives of the Board of Directors.”

Abdullah Al-Marzouqi explained that the Ajman Chamber is keen on effective cooperation with the concerned government agencies to ensure the provision of integrated services that enhance the economic competitiveness of the Emirate of Ajman, and the Chamber seeks to continuously update its services in order to facilitate the journey of its members and customers in line with the directions of the Emirate of Ajman and the state.





