The Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Team in the Emirate of Ajman announced the decision to allow all cafes to operate until one o’clock at night, and all restaurants are allowed to operate without being restricted to working hours according to the regulations in force in the emirate, starting from yesterday.

He stressed that all restaurants and cafes must adhere to the application of physical spacing of no less than two meters between tables, and that the number should not exceed four people at each table.

The team stressed the obligation of service providers in cafes and restaurants to conduct a weekly “PCR” examination, with the exception of those who received two doses of the vaccine to prove this through the application of the fort. He called on the owners of restaurants and cafes to adhere to the decision while taking preventive and precautionary measures.





