Ajman (Al Ittihad)

Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the Emirates Federation of Body Building and Fitness, crowned the winners of the Ajman Bodybuilding and Physical Championship, which was held at the Ajman Hotel with the participation of a large number of players, in the presence of Dr. Adel Fahim, Executive Assistant and First Vice President of the International Federation and President of the Arab Federations Al-Masry for Body Building, Ali bin Haider, Deputy Board of Directors of the Federation of Body Building, and Saud Al Jasmi, representative of the Tourism Development Authority in Ajman.

The International Body Building Federation awarded 4 international professional cards, which he scored in the Pakistani Physical Category Muhammad Haydar Hussain, while Sri Lankan Wilga Maggie Diaz won the Classic Physique category, Nigerian Gendo Andrew Obikia won the title of Bodybuilding category, and won the fourth card in the Classic Class of South African Bodybuilding, Hussain Feeling.

Sheikh Abdullah Al-Sharqi expressed his happiness for the excellence in directing the tournament in a distinctive way and the advanced levels presented by the players, stressing that the tournament reflected the qualitative leap in body building in the country, and that it was distinguished despite the circumstances imposed by the Corona pandemic, and praised the International Federation of Body Building’s support for the championship, which He contributed to a distinguished success, and Al Sharqi described the support and sponsorship of the Ajman Tourism Development Authority for the tournament, which reflects the importance of partnerships between the Bodybuilding Federation and national entities for more success in sports work.