Ajman (Union)

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ajman Bank, chaired the Board of Directors meeting, which was held yesterday at the bank’s headquarters, in the presence of the board members and Mustafa Mohammed Saeed Al Khalfawi, CEO of the bank. His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi reviewed the bank’s results for the first half of 2024, which showed an unprecedented half-year net profit of AED 216 million, an increase of 111%, supported by a significant net profit of AED 108 million in the second quarter of 2024. This is due to a 12% increase in total operating income to AED 813 million compared to AED 729 million in the first half of 2023, and achieving a net operating income of AED 428 million – an increase of 2%.

These strong results are supported by a healthy balance sheet with total assets of AED 24.2 billion, customer deposits of AED 20.2 billion and shares of AED 2.9 billion.

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Bank, said that Ajman Bank’s excellent financial performance in the first half of 2024 confirms the success of our strategic initiatives and the strong economy of the United Arab Emirates.

His Highness added, “We are very proud of our team, and grateful to the Board of Directors, senior management and all employees for their dedication, continuous support and hard work.”

For his part, Mustafa Al Khalfawi said, “The excellent financial results for the first half of 2024, with significant growth in income across all our core businesses, confirm Ajman Bank’s unique position in the market and its reputation as a trusted partner.”

Al-Khalfawi added that these achievements represent a collective victory for our team and our clients, and propel us towards new horizons of innovation and excellence. Speed, service and specialization are the foundation of our operations, and we are ready to take advantage of the promising opportunities ahead and will maintain our commitment to delivering exceptional value and fostering innovation to achieve sustainable growth.

It is worth noting that Ajman Bank’s capital adequacy ratio rose to 17.6% (an increase of 251 basis points) and the core capital ratio to 16.4% (an increase of 252 basis points), remaining well above regulatory requirements.

The loan to stable resources ratio of 78.4% and the eligible liquid assets ratio of 19.8% indicate excellent liquidity and together with the capital position provide a strong foundation for continued growth.