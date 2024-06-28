Ajman (Union)

Ajman Bank announced the conclusion of a strategic partnership with Magnati, a payment solutions provider, with the aim of enhancing the digital payment capabilities of its corporate and institutional clients.

The partnership aims to leverage Magnati’s merchant acquisition services, to provide secure and reliable payment solutions for both online and in-store payments.

Mustafa Al Khalfawi, CEO of Ajman Bank, said that the cooperation with Magnati will enable the bank to provide the latest innovative payment technologies and solutions to the bank’s corporate and institutional clients.

For his part, Ramana Kumar, CEO of Magnati, stressed the importance of the partnership with Ajman Bank to implement the company’s services for commercial acquisitions, and its solutions designed to improve the payment experience and increase its efficiency, through fast, safe and convenient payment options.

